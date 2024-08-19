Late talk show icon Phil Donahue took pride in his lasting marriage to Marlo Thomas. The pair got married in 1980 and enjoyed 44 years of blissful marriage before his death on August 18, 2024.

How Did Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue Meet?

In 1977, Marlo was a guest on Phil’s talk show. The chemistry was apparent from the beginning, with Phil calling Marlo “fascinating” during the interview.

“I kissed a lot of frogs, so I wasn’t even looking,” she told Closer in April 2020 of the origin of their love story. “I went on Phil’s television show, and that is how we met. I fell in love.”

One thing the pair always took pride in is how well their communication developed over time.

“In the beginning, we argued hot and heavy because we were in more of a power struggle,” she admitted. “As years went by, we settled into debating or arguing in a better, calmer way.”

The That Girl actress was always thankful of how supportive Phil was throughout her career.

“A lot of people don’t have a good partner. They marry someone who puts them down or is abusive in some way or isn’t really invested in making their dreams come true,” she shared. “I feel that no matter what cockeyed idea I get in my head, my husband will always say, ‘You ought to do that! You will be great at that.’ I am very grateful for that blessing.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marlo opened up about spending time at home with her husband.

“Being forced to quarantine during the pandemic taught us how great it was to slow down and hang out, but then the hectic schedule started again,” the Friends alum told People in April 2020. “So we’re determined to get back to a slower pace, and that means curling up on the couch in front of the TV with a big bowl of popcorn. I like to call it ‘Netflix and Phil.’”

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Did Phil Donahue Have Kids?

Phil welcomed five children with his first wife, Margaret Cooney: Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Mary Rose and James. After their split, his four sons moved in with him, while his daughter moved in with her mother.

“I married someone who had four sons who lived with him. He belonged to a lot of people,” Marlo told Closer in May 2020. “I dove into it because I loved Phil and his kids are great, but it was quite a challenge for me.”

Marlo explained how she used a “friend” approach with Phil’s kids after they got married.

“When I was growing up, my mother was always a friend to my siblings and me (in addition to being all the other things a mom is), and I was always grateful for that because I knew she was someone I could talk to and joke with, and argue with and that nothing would ever harm that friendship,” she told AARP in May 2011. “So I used that model with Phil’s kids, and I’m proud to say that the friendships I established with them are as strong today as they were 30 years ago — even stronger.”

Phil Donahue Passed Away

In August 2024, Phil’s family announced that he had died “following a long illness” at age 88. He was “surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie,” the statement said, per Today.