Talk show legend Phil Donahue has died, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 88 years old.

Donahue was surrounded by his family at the time of his death on Sunday, August 18, including his wife, Marlo Thomas, his kids and grandkids, per multiple outlets. The late TV personality died “following a long illness.”

Known for his work on The Phil Donahue Show from 1967 to 1996, Donahue pioneered daytime television with his 29-year talk show run. The name of the show was shortened to Donahue throughout it’s run, but his name was always known to all TV watchers, as he fronted the first talk show with audience participation. Donahue was labeled the “King of Daytime Talk,” also appearing on Today as a contributor.

In addition to his talk show career, Donahue was always a doting husband to Marlo, whom he married in 1980. The longtime pair opened up to Closer about their love story.

“I kissed a lot of frogs, so I wasn’t even looking,” the That Girl actress shared with us in April 2020. “I went on Phil’s television show, and that is how we met. I fell in love.”

While they admitted their were some bumps along the way, the two ended up forging a lasting connection that was able to withstand the test of time.

“In the beginning, we argued hot and heavy because we were in more of a power struggle,” she said. “As years went by, we settled into debating or arguing in a better, calmer way.”

Michel Delsol/Getty Images

Donahue had a rather simple answer when asked what the key to marriage was after 40 years together. “You have to want [it,]” he noted.

Prior to walking down the aisle with Marlo, Donahue was married to his first wife, Margaret Cooney, from 1958 to 1975. Together, they welcomed kids Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Mary Rose and James. In their divorce, he got custody of their sons, while she got custody of their daughter. Marlo opened up about becoming a stepmom to the Emmy Hall of Fame honoree’s kids after they wed.

“I married someone who had four sons who lived with him. He belonged to a lot of people,” she told Closer in May 2020. “I dove into it because I loved Phil and his kids are great, but it was quite a challenge for me.”

Their family dynamic was rather unique, but Marlo explained why her bond with her husband’s kids worked so well.

“From the very first day, I decided that I was not going to try to be a ‘mother’ to Phil’s children in the traditional sense — they already had a mom — but, instead, to be their friend,” she told AARP in May 2011. “When I was growing up, my mother was always a friend to my siblings and me (in addition to being all the other things a mom is), and I was always grateful for that because I knew she was someone I could talk to and joke with, and argue with and that nothing would ever harm that friendship. So I used that model with Phil’s kids, and I’m proud to say that the friendships I established with them are as strong today as they were 30 years ago — even stronger.”