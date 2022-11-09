NFL star Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but his biggest victory was walking down the aisle with his wife, Ashley Manning! The couple, who wed in 2001, truly are soulmates. Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2022 CMAs cohost’s spouse.

Who Is Peyton Manning’s Wife, Ashley Manning?

The happy couple first met in the ’90s through the nextdoor neighbor of Ashley’s parents, per People. At the time, he was gearing up for his freshman year at the University of Tennessee. She was a student at the University of Virginia when they crossed paths for the first time.

“It was in August, at one of the few fraternity parties I went to,” the former professional athlete recalled in his 2000 book, Manning: A Father, His Sons and a Football Legacy. “We were introduced and only talked a little while. I didn’t make a big first impression (she said later my pastel shirt was a turnoff) but I was certainly impressed.”

Haraz N Ghanbari/AP/Shutterstock

They navigated their long-distance relationship up until they both graduated from college. He was drafted into the NFL by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. Three years later, he wed the love of his life in a beautiful ceremony with his little brother, Eli Manning, by his side.

According to multiple reports, Ashley established a career as a real estate agent and businesswoman, helping her husband start the Peyback Foundation in 1999. While Ashley prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she did make one huge career move in 2012. She applied to become a partial owner of the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team, who play in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

“I am proud of Ashley as she pursues this opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies,” Peyton said in a statement at the time. “While my focus is on playing quarterback for the Denver Broncos, I look forward to watching her become involved with her hometown team.”

Ashley’s application was successful, and she and Peyton now hold a minority stake in the team.

Do Peyton and Ashley Manning Have Any Children Together?

The quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL in 2016. These days, he loves spending time with his beautiful wife and their two children, twins Marshall and Mosley. The little ones were born in March 2011 and were two of Peyton’s biggest cheerleaders during the final years of his football career.

“My entire family keeps me positive, and they always support me. … Without them, I would not be where I am today. I am very grateful,” he told People in 2014 before making his third Super Bowl appearance. “My kids provide me [with] a lot of joy and happiness every day. I’m learning more about them every day. It makes me happy and excited.”