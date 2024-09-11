Peter Marshall, the longtime host of Hollywood Squares, enjoyed his first taste of professional show business as a teenager. “I got my first job, singing with the Bob Chester Band out of Detroit when I was 15,” he told Closer in 2022. “I was on the road, making $50 a week and happy as a clam.”

Peter, who was born Ralph Pierre LaCock, admitted he had a lucky life. His mother, who had worked as a costume designer, started Peter and his sister in dance classes at age 5. “My sister, Joanne Dru, became a very big star,” he said. During WWII, Peter honed his announcing skills on an Army radio station.

Adopting the stage name Peter Marshall, he returned to civilian life and became half of the comedy act Noonan and Marshall, which appeared on TV and in films. Peter also found success on Broadway and in London’s West End in productions of Bye Bye Birdie, Skyscraper and La Cage aux Folles. Hosting a game show was never part of his plan.

How Peter Marshall Became the Face of ‘Hollywood Squares’

In 1966, Peter agreed to audition to host Hollywood Squares, which was based in California. “I thought it was a 13-week gig,” he explained. “I had been playing golf, and I went there in shorts.”

He was back in New York and in discussions to star on Broadway in a musical production of Breakfast at Tiffany’s when he was offered the job on Hollywood Squares. “I said no, I don’t think I want to do it. I’d rather go back to Broadway,” he recalled. “But then they said, ‘If you don’t do it, Dan Rowan’s going to do it.’” Peter, who admits he’s “only disliked two people” in his whole life, admitted that Laugh-In’s Dan Rowan was one of them.

The roots of their feud went back to the early days of Dan’s comedy act with Dick Martin. “Tommy Noonan and I wrote their act. We got him an agent and even booked them,” explained Peter. But after Rowan and Martin became successful, Dan became distant. “Tommy got a brain tumor. Dick would go visit, but Dan never once went to see Tommy.”

So the decision to take the Hollywood Squares job became easy. “I said, ‘Screw Dan Rowan. I’ll do it.’”

Peter hosted Hollywood Squares from 1966 to 1981 and won four Daytime Emmy Awards for it. “I loved doing it,” said Peter, who became close friends with the show’s regulars, including Paul Lynde, Vincent Price, George Gobel, Ruta Lee and Karen Valentine. “We became like a family. We even took a vacation together every year. The show was one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

The performer, who died last month at age 98, admitted he never expected to live such a long and blessed life. “My dad died at 36,” noted Peter, who partly credited his longevity to the love of his wife, Laurie, his children and his grandchildren. “I have wonderful kids. I have terrific grandkids. I’ve had a very lucky life.”