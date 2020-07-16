Peta Murgatroyd’s Son Shai Will Always Come First! See the ‘DWTS’ Pro’s Cutest Quotes About Motherhood

Even though Peta Murgatroyd has baby No. 2 on the mind, she’s over the moon about being the mom to her only son, Shai. The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are always gushing over their little man with sweet quotes and photos on social media.

Peta first welcomed Shai in January 2017. Just months after the birth of her little bundle of joy, the Latin dance star walked down the aisle with the Ukrainian choreographer. Since then, they’ve become one of Hollywood’s cutest trios.

While Peta has dedicated her life to being the best mom to her kiddo, she also credits Maksim for being a role model to Shai. In honor of Father’s Day 2020, the Faith, Hope and Love actress shared a touching tribute to praise her man for raising their child with devotion and affection.

“This is all that matters,” she sweetly penned alongside a handful of family photos in June. “Thank you, @MaksimC, for the incredible amount of love that you give our son. He heeds, listens and learns from you. He follows your kindness and strong spirit. He tells me how much he loves you before he sleeps”

“His favorite book is Combines, where you taught him everything to know about a combine,” Peta continued. “I hope everyday feels like Father’s Day, because we appreciate you for every sacrifice you’ve made for us. We love you so much and we are your biggest fans. Always and forever.”

Peta adores parenthood so much, she can’t help but want to share her love by having more children in the future. “We’re talking about it now and trying to [have more],” the Mirror Ball Champion previously shared with Us Weekly. “I would love to have more kids.”

While Maks echoed his wife’s sentiments, he said he’s leaving the decision to expand their family in Peta’s hands. “It’s her timing, it’s her career. But when it’s go time, I’m ready to go,” he once dished to In Touch Weekly.

However, the longtime lovebirds did reveal whether they’re hoping to add another boy or girl into their brood once the time is right. “I want it on the record, right here right now. I want a girl. I want a girl more than anything, and if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible,” he gushed to ET in February. “But I’m the girl dad.”

The loving mama added, “I feel the same way because we were speaking about it, if it’s another boy, like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to love another boy how I love my [son] Shai?’” she wondered. “Maybe a little girl will be different?”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Peta’s cutest quotes about being a mom!