When she’s not competing on Dancing With the Stars, Peta Murgatroyd is gushing over her only son, Shai, with cute photos on social media. The professional dancer loves sharing her sweetest family moments while hanging out with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their little bundle of joy.

Peta and Maks have been basking in the glow of parenthood ever since they welcomed Shai in January 2017. The longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot six months following their son’s birth in July — are especially proud as little Shai continues to grow up and learn new things.

In fact, the Faith, Hope and Love actress pointed out how Shai seems to be taking after his mom and dad’s love of dancing. In September 2019, Peta revealed the couple’s beloved kiddo came to watch her “dance for the first time” during a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal.

“He is at an age now where he can really understand what I am doing, and it made me so happy to have him with me at the #DWTS premiere,” the loving mom wrote via Instagram at the time. “He says, ‘Mumma dance work’ and it warms my heart. … this child is so special to me and it’s amazing that I get to share my passions with him at a young age.”

Although Shai “loves music” and “loves to dance,” Peta dished they have yet to sign him up for classes. “We haven’t put him into anything formal, professional training,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in June 2019. “I think he’s way too young for that right now.”

While Peta and Maks are doing a great job of juggling their hectic careers with their roles as parents, the couple revealed they’re hoping to welcome a second child. “We’re definitely looking forward to more,” Maksim previously shared with ET.

“I want it on the record, right here right now. I want a girl. I want a girl more than anything, and if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible,” the Latin ballroom dance champion continued. “But I’m the girl dad.”

Instagram/MaksimChmerkovskiy

Peta appeared to be on the same page as her handsome hubby as she echoed, “I feel the same way. We were speaking about it, if it’s another boy, like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to love another boy how I love my Shai?’ Maybe a little girl will be different?”

Whether or not they welcome a baby boy or girl into their family one day, Peta couldn’t feel more grateful to have learned all she has about being a mom.

“The amount of love that you have for your child, it just amazes me every day,” she told Closer. “I just wake up and if I’ve had a bad day, if anything has gone wrong, he and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump. They’re just amazing.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Peta and Maks’ cutest photos with Shai!