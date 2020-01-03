She is one of the most well-known models, but Paulina Porizkova wants to use her platform to spread an important message: love yourself.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, January 2, to share a makeup-free selfie, in order to really open up to her followers and fans. “Today narcissism is king and constant self-improvement is queen,” the author of A Model Summer wrote alongside a selfie showing off her salt-and-pepper roots. “Who wants to see ‘real’ people on social media? No, we want aspirational. We want tips and secrets and shortcuts to how best present ourselves in the most glowing light. We want people to envy us, to copy us, to buy what we sell them, whether it’s our words, our brands, torture or magic.” She goes on to reveal what she truly wants from everyone.

“In this crowded forrest of aspirations, I look for the little meadows of peace,” Paulina continued. “To me, those are the truthful ones, the ones that don’t always look amazing, and don’t always feel amazing, and aren’t just so fucking thrilled to be their awesome selves.” Take a look at the pic below!

“So, this is what I really look like. Not a great photo, early in the morning, no make up no filters, just the real true me,” the star said. “I’ll be turning 55 soon. At first glance, I think — ew. I look so old. Grief is certainly no beauty maker. My eyelids are starting to droop. The jowly bits next to my mouth don’t only make me look older but also somehow bitter. The gray in my hair is an easy fix, although, honestly, I’d love to just grow it out and stop coloring.”

“Now, how can I help to make all this — what we consider flaws — to be seen differently, to be seen as confidence and beauty of a mature age rather than something that needs to be eliminated?” Paulina added. “I used to think gray hair was aging, that it was a sign of giving in to being old, but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident.” People were loving the inspirational post, as they rushed to the comments section to respond.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“This mid-40s woman thinks this is the most beautiful post I’ve seen in a long time. Thank you,” one fan said. Another added, “You certainly don’t need my affirmations, but you look amazing.”

Paulina has definitely come a long way — back in 2018 she revealed just how tough it has been aging in the spotlight. “It sucks. When your entire life has consisted of looking good, aging publicly, in a word, sucks. This is not for the faint-hearted,” she told NewBeauty. “It makes me feel like I’m in between two worlds because I do want to be pretty and I don’t want to look old, and at the same time, I would like to be seen as pretty for who I am and not for fixing what looks old. I’m really insecure about it.”

We are just glad that Paulina is starting to completely love herself.