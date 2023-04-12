The View alum Paula Faris and her husband, John Krueger, prioritize family time! The talk show personality and her spouse share three children: Caroline, JJ and Landon. Scroll below to learn more about their kids.

When Did Paula Faris Marry Husband John Krueger?

The former Good Morning America host met John when they were both students at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, in the ’90s. The college sweethearts got married in 2000. Paula and John briefly split shortly after tying the knot but their hearts ultimately led them back to each other.

“My husband and I were separated early on in our marriage before we had children. And we just didn’t feel right about [it],” Paula told Good Housekeeping in November 2018. “As much as I wanted to walk and as much as I wanted to be done with that marriage and move on with my life, I didn’t have a peace about it.”

Courtesy of Paula Faris/Instagram

The couple worked together on fixing their issues and relied on their strong faith to get them through the difficult point in their relationship. Years later, they are still going strong and celebrated their 22-year wedding anniversary in September 2022.

“Cheers to the ups, the downs, the babies, the bad hair and shockingly horrible fashion … For better and worse, I love you!” Paula penned in a sweet tribute to her longtime hubby on Instagram.

Who Are Paula Faris’ Kids With John Krueger?

Paula and John welcomed their first child together, daughter Caroline, in 2007. Their second child, son JJ, arrived in 2009. They were thrilled to expand their family again in 2014 with the birth of their youngest son, Landon.

In 2018, the mom of three left The View and GMA to focus on a new role at ABC and host her own podcast. Paula knew the career move would allow her to spend more time with her family.

“I’m excited to get my life back,” she told People in July 2018. “I have three kids and working at GMA Weekend and The View has been awesome, but I’m so excited to not go to bed at 8:30 or 9 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday night because my alarm would go off for work at 3:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday morning.”

The television correspondent explained that she suffered a devastating miscarriage which sparked her decision to leave both talk shows.

“What kicked it off is that I had a really tough miscarriage,” Paula continued. “I feel like it was in that moment that really repositioned my priority compass and our family’s priority compass. I realized that my kids need me in the stands and on the sidelines, my husband and I need that time to reconnect.”

Paula continues to share stories about her journey to motherhood on her “Faith & Calling” podcast. The Emmy Award-winning journalist feels blessed to have such great relationships with each of her little ones.

“Children are such gifts,” she gushed in a March 2023 interview with Baptist News Global. “My own children have opened my heart like never before. I’m not a terribly compassionate person, but motherhood has definitely made me more empathetic; it has changed me for the good.”