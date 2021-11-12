Paul Rudd’s major career achievements are proof that he only gets better with age. Some would argue that he actually never ages. The actor got his big break in the 1995 film Clueless before establishing a career as a top-name comedy star. Paul’s colossal net worth has grown significantly throughout his three decades in the entertainment business.

Paul has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The New Jersey native studied theater at the University of Kansas before landing his first acting role in the 1992 series Sisters. After snagging a few minor roles here and there, Clueless was really the one that stood out in the genre of coming-of-age films. Paul’s role of Josh in the cult classic left a lasting impression on audiences from all generations.

“I know, it’s crazy,” he said, reflecting on the role in a 2015 interview with People. “I fell in love with me. It’s unbelievable, isn’t it?”

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Paul landed a role in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers in 1995, a popular franchise that has boasted some big talent over the years. He starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet the following year before scoring a recurring arc on Friends.

In 2004, Paul landed the role of Brian Fantana in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. This film marked his transition into the world of comedy and was his first of many films working with director Judd Apatow. Paul appeared in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He was chosen to narrate the NFL documentary show Hard Knocks in 2007. His 2012 role in Parks and Recreation as Bobby Newport led him to win a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series.

By far, Paul’s biggest role to date is the lead in the hit Marvel Ant-Man franchise. He reprised the title role in several Marvel films including Avengers: Endgame, one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Paul will be starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023. In between working with Marvel, Paul played the lead role in Netflix’s comedy series Living with Yourself, a show that he also served as the executive producer on.

Dominating the film industry is only just a small part of how People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive has accumulated his massive net worth. He became the voice of Hyundai television commercials in 2014. He has starred in commercials for Nintendo, State Farm and Samsung throughout his career. The father of two has also voiced several audiobooks.

In 2014, Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York was struggling and Paul wanted to step in to help. He and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan are now co-owners of the store. The store just celebrated its 25th anniversary of being open. For Paul, being a part of the business has allowed him to connect with members of his community.

“I’m in lots of different locations meeting lots of different people. At times, you can feel you’re untethered a little bit,” he shared with Poughkeepsie Journal in November 2021. “So to have this place, to come in and just serve coffee for a while and hangout at the store and hand out candies … to feel a part of the community makes us sane. It makes us feel part of something important.”