Paul McCartney Is All Smiles As He Reads His New Book ‘Hey Grandude’ to a Group of Kids

One of the greatest songwriters of all time is also a children’s book author, and Paul McCartney decided to read his latest page-turner to a group of eager kids.

The 77-year-old spent a day recently speaking to young students from the Brixton primary school in London in order to celebrate the release of his book, Hey Grandude!, which is all about the adventures and relationships shared between grandparents and grandchildren.

The iconic musician met the little fans at a Waterstone’s store in Piccadilly, and then proceeded to take part in a question and answer session. In fact, the living room of the character in the book was actually recreated in the shop specifically for that day. So great!

“One of my grandkids — who used to call me Grandad — just happened one day to say ‘Grandude’ and it kind of stuck,” he once said in an interview with The Times. “So the other kids started calling me ‘Grandude.’”

He added of the character, “Grandude isn’t supposed to be me, because he’s magic and I’m not.”

