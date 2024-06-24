Paul McCartney Dances With Fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Paul McCartney‘s fans were absolutely buzzing after seeing the Beatles hitmaker enjoying himself at Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23.

Paul, 82, joined in with concertgoers in the crowd as they danced along to Taylor’s “But Daddy I Love Him” at the show. In videos posted on X and TikTok, the legendary crooner jumped around and showed off his moves as the songstress played the hit on stage.

“Paul McCartney having the time of his life dancing along to ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ as Taylor Swift performs live at today’s show!” a caption on one of the videos read.

In a video shared on X, Paul was seen waving to fans as he walked through the venue. He collected friendship bracelets from those who approached him along the way. The crowd cheered while he made his way to the VIP tent, and he was totally loving it!

“Paul McCartney dancing with SWIFTIES at the eras tour will go down in history,” one person wrote on X, while another penned, “I will literally never get over Paul McCartney dancing with swifties at the eras tour. That was the most iconic and wholesome thing to come out of this tour. I hope Taylor sees the videos.”

Other stars in attendance that night included Jon Bon Jovi, Sophie Turner, Gracie Abrams, Ellie Goulding, Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott. The stars have shown support in full force at Taylor’s concerts in London.

On June 21, Prince William attended the Eras tour with his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on his birthday. In a video posted on TikTok, William, 42, was seen showing off his dance moves as Taylor, 34, performed “Shake It Off.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Backstage at the show, Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, posed for photos with the royals. She shared a photo on her Instagram page with William and his kids, writing, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales.”

Princess Kate Middleton was not in attendance at the concert as she is currently undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. The couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, was also not in attendance.

To celebrate William’s birthday, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the Prince of Wales with his kids on their social media accounts. “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!” the caption read, also revealing that Kate, 42, is the one who snapped the picture.

Kate appeared in public for the first time since announcing her cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour on June 15. Taylor will be returning to Wembley Stadium for five more shows in August, however, Kate is not expected to attend.

“Princess Kate is not expected to attend any future Taylor concerts,” a source told Entertainment Weekly following William’s appearance with the kids at the Eras tour. “Her appearance at the King’s Trooping the Colour doesn’t mean she is returning to a full schedule of public engagements yet.”