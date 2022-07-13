For more than five decades, Patrick Stewart has been entertaining audiences on Broadway, in blockbuster films and on television. The English actor also took on the role of being a dad after welcoming kids Daniel and Sophie with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation alum married Sheila in 1966. She was also making a name for herself on television at the time, appearing as a dancer on the series Parade. Her other credits include 1964’s Hugh and I, 1967’s Half a Sixpence and 1968’s Turn-Up for Tony.

She and Patrick welcomed their first child together, son Daniel in 1967. It’s no surprise that like both of his parents, Daniel was bit by the acting bug. The talented performer became a big brother when Sophie arrived in 1972. It was Patrick’s kids that encouraged him to audition to become a part of the Star Trek franchise in 1987 although he knew very little about the show at the time.

“They told me, ‘Dad, we used to watch it every night!'” he recalled in a March 2022 interview with People. “I said, ‘The guys wearing the colored T-shirts?’ That was all I knew.”

Thanks to Daniel and Sophie, Patrick landed the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard which lasted for seven seasons. He has since reprised the iconic role in several feature films.

The X-Men actor was married to his first wife for 24 years before calling it quits on their marriage in 1990. He wed his second wife, Wendy Neuss, in 2000. The television producer worked on several of her husband’s films and television productions including Star Trek, A Christmas Carol and King of Texas. The pair divorced in 2003.

After his second marriage ended, the Golden Globe nominee found love again in an unexpected way. He was eating at a restaurant during a break from his 2008 role of Macbeth on Broadway when he met his third wife, Sunny Ozell.

“She was working as a waitress in a restaurant in Brooklyn,” he told People in March 2022. “This lovely woman came over and said, ‘Gentleman, on the house, what would you like for desserts?’ We got talking and she told me how much she’d wanted to see Macbeth, but it had been sold out. The Brooklyn run, which was only three or four weeks, sold out before we opened.”

He invited Sunny to come to watch Macbeth and she later joined him backstage where they hit it off. The pair got married in 2013 and have since become grandparents.

