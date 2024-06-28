Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Enjoy Date Night in New Photo

Linda Purl shared a photo from her romantic date night with boyfriend Patrick Duffy, and it left their fans swooning!

The Port Charles alum and the Dallas star looked ravishing in their formal wear, with Patrick, 75, wearing a navy suit and tie. Linda, 68, looked gorgeous in a floral black and white gown with a piece of fabric draped over her shoulder. “Night out at the sensational Broadmoor,” she captioned the post on Thursday, June 27.

“Great pictures! Y’all make a beautiful couple 💕seem so happy,” one fan commented underneath the post.

Courtesy of Linda Purl/Instagram

The couple recently provided an update on their relationship exclusively with Closer.

“We are very much in love and looking forward to celebrating our fourth anniversary, later this month in Colorado. Grateful for health, our boys and dear friends,” they told us in a joint statement.

The duo, who began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic, are happy that they found each other. Patrick lost his wife, Carlyn Rosser, in 2017. They welcomed sons Padraic and Conor during their 43-year marriage.

“It was a surprise when she passed. There was no indication. So that was the big adjustment,” he told Closer in November 2019. “My boys were there as stalwarts. But I also realized that, as much as they were trying to buttress old Dad up, I’m probably more adjusted to this set of circumstances than they are. You reach a certain age and you realize the road ahead is much shorter than the road behind.”

With each passing day, Patrick found the strength to move forward with his life.

“There are no mistakes in life. I can mend every fence I’ve broken and create value out of everything I’ve done if I’m given enough time,” he said. “I have done and I still am doing OK. I have worked hard to make the best of life, and it’s been good to me.”

The Welcome to Sweden actor never expected to fall in love again but was thrilled that his friendship with Linda blossomed into something more.

“Life is full of surprises, both good and bad,” Linda told Closer in June 2021. “Patrick and I weren’t looking for this. We didn’t expect it or see it coming when our paths crossed. Don’t ever give up.”

Patrick and Linda have traveled the world together, and shared peeks into their romance on social media for all of their fans to see.

“To look forward to every moment you can be with somebody is a real gift in a relationship,” the Bold and the Beautiful actor gushed. “I am stunned every time that I realize this amazing woman loves me. It’s just like, wow!”

Patrick and Linda worked together on the Lifetime film Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story.

“It’s the first time in my entire career that I got up in the morning with my costar and then walked to the set holding hands,” he said of their relationship. “The chemistry works, offstage and on. And always being together and not being afraid to show affection was so enjoyable.”