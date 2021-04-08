Patricia Arquette Is So Devoted to Her Kids! Meet the Actress’ Children Enzo and Harlow

For Patricia Arquette, motherhood means everything. The Medium actress hasn’t always had it easy as the mom of two kids, but Patricia wouldn’t trade her children, Enzo Rossi and Harlow Jane, for anything in the world.

Patricia became a mother at the time she was trying to get her Hollywood career off the ground. She had already appeared in a few movies, including Pretty Smart, Daddy and Time Out, but once son Enzo was born in 1989, she struggled to make ends meet.

The Academy Award winner welcomed her first child with her former boyfriend, Paul Rossi, however, they “amicably” split when Enzo “was a month old,” she recalled to The Guardian in 2015. Following their breakup, Patricia focused on motherhood considering she “had a person I had to take care of.”

Because she had trouble landing gigs, though, raising her newborn became a difficult task. “I was a single mom when I was 20,” she told HuffPost Live in 2015. “And there were times where I didn’t know if I could buy [my son’s] diapers and [if I] could buy food.”

Experiencing parenthood gave The Act star “this awesome responsibility,” she told The Guardian, but there was also a “huge fear” when it came to being a single mom. “All this frustration and anger that I couldn’t let that slip at home when I was singing ABC to him,” Patricia added.

In order to rid her negative emotions, Patricia continued to audition, and by 1990, she was cast in the hit drama series The Outsiders. “I had to have somewhere to put it, and acting was a great place to work out being an adult,” she explained to The Guardian.

Throughout the ’90s, Patricia established herself as an acclaimed actress, appearing in notable films and shows like Dillinger, True Romance, Flirting with Disaster, Lost Highway, Nightwatch and more.

In 2001, she met and fell in love with Thomas Jane, whom Patricia met through friends, according to People. The Boyhood star expanded her family when they welcomed their daughter, Harlow, in 2003. Three years later, the two tied the knot in May 2006, but they ultimately called it quits in 2011.

“The split is completely amicable, and their prime focus is their daughter,” the Hung actor’s rep said in a statement at the time, People reported. “They ask that their privacy be respected.”

Despite the struggles she’s faced as a single mom, Patricia is proud of how strong she is as a woman. “You really have to have some sense of yourself and your own value as a human being that no one else can take away,” she gushed to The Guardian.

To learn more about Patricia’s two kids, keep scrolling below!