Forget a vowel — Pat Sajak would rather buy baby clothes! Now that the television personality has taken his final spin as host of the popular game show Wheel of Fortune, he’s ready to help raise grandkids during his retirement.

Sources exclusively tell Closer that the former TV star, 77, is poking his nose in daughter Maggie Sajak‘s life and asking her to give him some grandchildren — and the sooner it happens, the better.

“He’s yearning for a grandkid or three and wondering why they aren’t materializing,” says an insider. “It’s a sensitive topic to be sure, but Pat never did know when to keep his mouth shut.”

Earlier this month, Pat sat down for a Good Morning America interview alongside daughter Maggie and hinted that he would love to become a grandfather in the (very) near future.

“I’m perfectly happy if it just means that I’ll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint. No pressure,” he told his daughter.

Maggie, 29, is currently dating Scottish actor Ross McCall, 48 — the pair were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a stroll in Los Angeles on March 26 — so it may be the perfect time to give the Emmy Award winner what he wants.

“Pat thinks Ross is a great guy and sees son-in-law potential,” says Closer‘s source.

Maggie, who works as a social media correspondent on Wheel of Fortune and even filled in for Vanna White as letter-turner, is also in a great place in her career, so Pat is feeling eager for her to get the ball rolling, says the insider.

“He doesn’t understand why Maggie is stalling,” the source explains. “She’s 29 already, she’s got a cool job, and she’s in a relationship. Pat wants Maggie to get started. He wants to have a pattering of little feet around him and enjoy all the kid stages while he’s still a spry and young at heart.”

Pat’s final Wheel of Fortune episode aired June 7. Ryan Seacrest will be taking over hosting duties for season 42 this fall. Vanna, 67, will also be returning as letter-turner after signing a contract to remain on the program through 2026.

“I’ve always said to you, you’ve heard me say this dozens of times. I’d rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late,” Pat reflected during his Good Morning America interview. “It’s been a great 40 years, and I’m looking forward to whatever’s ahead.”

Vanna also had some sweet words to say about her longtime cohost and friend’s exit from Wheel of Fortune.

“I don’t think there’s anything [he and I] haven’t talked about in 8,000 shows,” she told TV Insider on May 25. “We’ve traveled around the world together. We’ve watched our kids grow up together. We’ve thrown pies in each other’s faces. He’s so funny! I love him like a brother. Gosh, I’ve known him longer than I’ve known anybody. We will be friends forever.”

The upcoming 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Ryan, 49, is expected to premiere in September 2024, though an official airdate has not been set.