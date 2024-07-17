Pat Sajak is enjoying his retirement from Wheel of Fortune and has no interest in helping Ryan Seacrest settle in at the long-running game show, even though the new host is desperate for pointers ahead of his big debut, sources exclusively tell Closer.

The 49-year-old television personality is slated to take over hosting duties on the hit TV show when the 42nd season premieres in the fall. Pat, 77, took his final spin on the series this June, and it seems like he’s officially put his days behind the wheel in the past.

“He’s too busy having fun with all this newfound free time he’s got,” an insider says, adding that “Pat won’t interfere” with how Ryan handles hosting duties.

However, adds the source, “There’s no denying there’s a bitter satisfaction behind his motives.”

While Pat and Ryan have had nothing but good things to say about each other in public, the Closer source reveals that the father of two was “clearly resentful of the way he was treated and then kicked off the show.”

Adds the insider, “It seemed like a forced retirement, at least that’s what people were picking up.”

Meanwhile, the American Idol host is said to be shaking in his boots as he prepares to take on his biggest challenge yet by hosting the iconic television show.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

“Ryan can reach out to Pat if he wants but asking isn’t getting. Pat’s always going to be busy, or he’ll brush Ryan off with a neutral, ‘You got this,'” says the source.

“When Ryan takes over, Pat’s going to be watching and enjoying seeing how he fares in the hot seat which is full of challenges and not nearly as easy as he might think.”

A separate source told Closer earlier this week that Ryan is also going to extreme efforts to buy affection from his Wheel of Fortune colleagues — including famed letter-turner Vanna White — and looking desperate in the process.

“Ryan knows he’s got huge shoes to fill being a worthy replacement for Pat,” the insider said. “He’s in full Mr. Nice Guy mode, putting on the charm, lavishing Vanna and everyone else on the show with his homemade cooking, bringing treats and the occasional gift just because he thought they would like it.”

According to the source, “He’s making a huge effort with Vanna and trying to win favor by taking her out to dinner and trying to get through any lingering tensions they’ve got.”

While an official season 42 premiere date has not yet been revealed, the radio and television personality previously gushed over the opportunity to be taking over as Wheel of Fortune host and spoke about the next chapter of his career.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” Ryan said during a September 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”