Pat Sajak retired from Wheel of Fortune, but he’s not waving goodbye to show business all together! The game show icon announced his next career venture, which will take place in Hawaii.

Pat, 77, will appear in the play Prescription: Murder at The Hawaii Theatre next year. He will costar in the production, based on the 1962 play of the same name, with TV personality Joe Moore, whom he has known for many years.

“Pat Sajak and Joe Moore are longtime friends from their service in the army in Vietnam. Joe Moore is Hawaii’s leading broadcast anchor. He’s been on the KHON 2 news for decades, and he and Pat still enjoy acting together,” Gregory D. Dunn, President and CEO of Hawaii Theatre Center, told People in an interview published on Monday, June 17. “So through his relationship with Joe, Pat has been invited to perform at The Hawaii Theatre, which is the state’s premier historic performing art venue for several years.”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Bryce Moore, Therese Olival, Amy K. Sullivan and Aiko Chinen will also star in the play. This will not be the first time Pat and Joe have teamed up to work together on a project.

“They’ve done six shows together over the years and over that time, Pat has donated very generously his time and talents to raise money to support the nonprofit venue,” he added. “We don’t receive any state or city or federal funding to operate the venue, which is 102 years old. So it’s a very expensive facility to maintain. Part of Pat’s philanthropy, he very generously donates his time and talents to raise money to help support the theater.”

The duo will “not only forego any salary or any compensation for this, but they also bring in donors to help underwrite the program.” Prescription: Murder will begin it’s run on July 31, 2025, at The Hawaii Theatre and end on August 10, 2025.

The news came just days after Pat marked an emotional farewell to Wheel of Fortune after 41 seasons on June 7.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Pat told his fans in a goodbye message ahead of the episode. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

“And I’ve always felt like the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun,” he continued. “No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game. But gradually it became more than that. A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations.”