Just a few weeks ago, Pat Sajak marked his emotional final episode of Wheel of Fortune, but he’s not done with hosting for good!

On Wednesday, July 10, ABC revealed its lineup for fall and the slew of upcoming shows will make for some excellent nights full of TV watching. Some were shocked, though, when they saw Pat’s name on the roster for future programming.

“On Monday, October 7, beloved game shows join the lineup with Pat Sajak’s final spin hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune leading into Elizabeth Banks-hosted Press Your Luck,” the press release said.

It was not immediately revealed if Pat, 77, would be appearing in multiple episodes of the spinoff or just one. The legendary game show icon waved farewell to Wheel of Fortune in season 41, leaving behind an incredible legacy.

“I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there,” he said at the time. “It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, decade after decade. And I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game. But gradually it became more than that.”

Vanna White will continue as letter-turner on the program while Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of Wheel of Fortune. But Pat’s wasting no time filling up his schedule since walking away from the show he’s hosted since 1981.

Disney/Christopher Willard

It was announced that Pat will be acting in the play Prescription: Murder at The Hawaii Theatre next year with his friend Joe Moore.

“They’ve been close for decades and have been waiting for a chance to work together again,” an insider told Closer last month “They even did a production of The Odd Couple together a couple of years ago — because it was a reflection of their dynamic as a duo!”

While the production won’t hit the stage until 2025, Pat is already looking forward to being in front of the audience.

“Pat’s finally getting the chance to follow his dream,” a source explained. “He doesn’t need the spotlight or the cash anymore. He’s taking some well-deserved time off before he pursues his second act!”

Pat and Joe have worked together on projects before in the past, and each time has been extremely rewarding.

“They’ve done six shows together over the years and over that time, Pat has donated very generously his time and talents to raise money to support the nonprofit venue,” Gregory D. Dunn, President and CEO of Hawaii Theatre Center, told People in an interview published on June 17. “We don’t receive any state or city or federal funding to operate the venue, which is 102 years old. So it’s a very expensive facility to maintain. Part of Pat’s philanthropy, he very generously donates his time and talents to raise money to help support the theater.”