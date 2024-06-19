Newly retired game show icon Pat Sajak’s personal wheel of fortune has stopped in a head-spinning place — he’s going back to community theater!

The 77-year-old television legend — who hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 years and pulled down a whopping $15 million a year — is scaling down big-time to join his old pal, Hawaii TV newscaster Joe Moore, in a stage production of an old Columbo episode called Prescription: Murder. “They’ve been close for decades and have been waiting for a chance to work together again,” spins a source exclusively to Closer. “They even did a production of The Odd Couple together a couple of years ago — because it was a reflection of their dynamic as a duo!”

The production will premiere in 2025, giving Pat some time to decompress from his years working the Wheel.

“Pat’s finally getting the chance to follow his dream,” explains a source. “He doesn’t need the spotlight or the cash anymore.

“He’s taking some well-deserved time off before he pursues his second act!”