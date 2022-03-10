Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak came under fire during a March 9 episode after contestant Scott Ingwersen shared a childhood story about injuring his toe. “That may have been the most pointless story ever told and you told it, Scott. Congratulations,” the 75-year-old television personality said.

The game kicked off with the traditional introduction interviews where contestants share a little bit about themselves. “It’s on your card, you had your big toe chopped off, why are you telling this?” Pat asked as he turned to Scott.

“Yeah, it’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was running a 10-speed bike with flip flops and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe,” he said. “And the next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to a job and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration,’ but I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached and I just want to say thank you to them 30 years later.”

Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

The live audience burst out into laughter and Pat looked into the camera before making his remark. He was speechless at first as he searched for what to say. But once he made it known that he was unimpressed by Scott’s story, viewers took to social media to call him out. “​The audacity to be so rude is baffling,” one Twitter user wrote after the episode. “That comment was just so uncalled for,” another chimed in.

Tweets continued to pour in expressing distaste in the way Pat addressed Scott’s story. On March 10, one day after the episode aired, the Chicago native took to Twitter to share an anecdote about his life.

“I’m now of the age where, if I drop something, I only bend down to pick it up if there’s something else I can do while I’m down there,” Pat tweeted.

His followers could not help but point out the elephant in the room. “That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Pat. Congratulations to you,” one Twitter user replied.

“That is the most pointless tweet ever and you tweeted it,” another wrote.

Pat’s on-air comment came just one week after he defended a group of players who took eight turns to solve a puzzle during a recent Wheel of Fortune episode. The contestants were criticized on social media for not being able to guess the puzzle, ‘Another Feather In Your Cap,’ right away.

“I have fun with players and I tease them occasionally, but when things go wrong, I feel for them, and I try to salve the wounds on camera and off,” the father of two tweeted on March 2. “So, yeah, it was an oddly entertaining puzzle and it’s OK to laugh at the situation. But have a little heart.”

A rep for Pat did not immediately respond to Closer’s request for comment.