Pamela Anderson Recalls Moving to Canada, Shares Glimpse of Home

Pamela Anderson decided to go back to her roots. The Baywatch alum moved back to Vancouver Island, British Columbia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has been enjoying her life there ever since.

In the new Better Homes & Gardens Stylemaker Issue, which is on newsstands on August 23, Pamela, 57, opened up about her decision to move back home to Canada, where she was born and raised.

“A few years back, I kind of gave up at some point and needed a change. I thought, Well, I guess that’s just what people think of me,” she told the outlet. “I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada.”

“I don’t know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was,” she added. “I felt very sad and lonely. I didn’t feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much. I came to a point where I decided to move home and disappear and get into my garden. And when I started building the garden, it was really like a metaphor of putting my life back together. I began planting seeds, and the smallest things became really profound.”

Pamela, who is a mom to sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee with ex-husband Tommy Lee, shared what the transition was like moving back to Canada after several years. She had previously been living in France for two years prior to the pandemic, briefly stayed in L.A. and then decided to take the leap of faith.

“I bought the property and started renovating it,” she explained. “I mean, you should see the before pictures. It was decayed and rotten to the ground. I lived in another little house on the beach that I had that was livable.”

Ditte Isager

Pamela said it was “weird” going back to Canada, but ultimately, she was grateful to spend time with her kids there.

“It took me a couple years of transitioning and thinking. I was finally able to sit with myself. There was nothing else to do but write a lot. I wrote my memoir on that property,” she revealed. “Brandon was with me coproducing the Netflix documentary and helping me put the pieces of my former life together. We were going through all my journals, which were in storage. That was painful to me. I didn’t plan on this whole healing experience, but as the days went on, it’s what happened.”

The Home Improvement star also developed a love for gardening. Pamela said she got her passion for gardening from her grandfather Herman.

“He was very much into mythology and fairy tales, and we always spoke about them when I was little,” she recalled. “He would put little mirrors around in the garden, and he told me that was a way I could catch a glimpse of fairies and elves. I have a little collection of marbles and little toys that I still find in the garden.”