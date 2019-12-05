The iconic holiday song may be “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but all Pamela Anderson wants this Christmas is to welcome a few furry friends into her home. The Home Improvement star’s latest move as an animal rights activist is to pen a letter to the powers that be at Texas A&M University asking them to release the dogs they use for testing.

“I’ve always opened my home to animals in need and hope to welcome these dogs soon,” Pamela, 52, exclusively told Closer Weekly in a statement. “They’re at the top of my Christmas list.”

The letter — which Closer Weekly is exclusively revealing below and was sent on Thursday, December 5 — is addressed to Michael K. Young, the president of Texas A&M University. It reads:

“Thank you for ending the breeding of dogs with canine muscular dystrophy at Texas A&M University. Even so, I’m still deeply troubled by the thought of the golden retrievers and other dogs still trapped in the muscular dystrophy laboratory. I’m writing to offer to adopt these remaining dogs.

I’ve been a proud guardian of golden retrievers for many years. My golden retriever Star was my beloved companion for 17 years, from the start of my career in Hollywood. He even sat with me on the Baywatch set. After he passed away, I shared my home with other beautiful golden retrievers: JoJo, King, and now Zeus, who could use some canine friends. I’d like nothing more than to give the dogs still in your laboratory the same love and care that I’ve given my other dear companions.

Please commit to ending Texas A&M’s muscular dystrophy experiments on precious golden retrievers and to releasing the remaining dogs in the laboratory for adoption. I’m ready to welcome them into my family.”

See the letter here:

Closer Weekly

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (a.k.a. PETA), Texas A&M University had been breeding golden retrievers — among other types of dogs — to have muscular dystrophy so they can run tests on them in the hopes of finding a cure for humans. In March 2017, PETA published a video that showed what these beloved creatures go through, prompting notable figures — including Lily Tomlin and Paul McCartney among many others — to speak out.

Then, in September 2019, Texas A&M University vowed to stop breeding the golden retrievers and other dogs to have muscular dystrophy. However, the experiments have not ended. A PETA spokesperson told Closer Weekly they believe there are roughly 35-40 canines left who are still being subjected to laboratory conditions, which is why Pamela — a longtime critic of the commercial fur industry and a proud vegan — is speaking out and offering them a loving home.

For more information, visit PETA.org.

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!