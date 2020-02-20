Chef Padma Lakshmi experienced one of the biggest blessings in her life when she gave birth to daughter Krishna a decade ago. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, February 20, she celebrated her kid’s birthday.

“Ten years ago my life changed when you came into the world. Ten years ago I knew immediately what my life would forever be about,” she wrote. “I am so thankful for you. You make me a better woman because of your love and I am over the moon that I get to be your mom.⁣”

Instagram

⁣⁣

“I learn everyday that love is deeper than any of us knows. I can’t wait to watch you grow and blossom. You are the greatest joy and gift of my life. I love you,” Padma, 49, continued. “Happy birthday, Krishna Thea. My always, #littlehands.”

The mom of one shared a bunch of cute photos of her and Krishna having fun through the years. She told Closer Weekly it’s so rewarding to spend time with her mini-me daughter because Krishna keeps her youthful.

“I try to hug my daughter as often as I can,” she said. “Because nothing gives me more pure joy on a visceral level.”

However, the Top Chef star does admit juggling her family and work life can be a bit stressful at times. She opened up about the difficulties of parenting in a holiday post she shared to Instagram in early November.

“I love Halloween. And, I’ve never not gone all out. But, I just didn’t get it together,” she explained alongside a cute photo of her and Krishna in costume. “Luckily, I managed to save #littlehands’ situation by what I think is a really kick ass Harley Quinn, but I just didn’t get my own costume ready. I had no energy.”

“As moms we try to do it all and often put more pressure on ourselves than others,” the Glitter star added. “It’s been intensely stressful balancing it all lately. I even cried. More than once. Luckily I found this mask to hide behind.”

Don’t worry, Padma. You’re an excellent mom and you and Krishna are both lucky to have each other!