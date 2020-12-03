ozzy-osbournes-transformation-see-the-rocker-over-the-years

From Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon to Doting Dad! See Ozzy Osbourne’s Transformation Over the Years

Dec 3, 2020
It’s all part of his journey! Ozzy Osbourne rose to fame as the compelling lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. With his electric stage presence, powerhouse vocals and wild sense of style, he was the epitome of a rock ‘n’ roll star and it didn’t take long for his career to reach new heights.

Over time, Ozzy also became known for his nickname, the Prince of Darkness, and luckily, he took the title with stride. “It’s a name. I didn’t wake up one morning and go, ‘You know what, I’m going to call myself? … ‘ It started as a joke name really. I’m OK with it, you know? It’s better than being called an asshole,” the chart-topping artist has said.

Even though the England native was fired from the influential band in 1979 due to alcohol and drug problems, he has proven to be a force in the music business. Ozzy later married his current wife, Sharon Osbourne, and he went on to have a successful solo career, releasing studio albums that continued to showcase his unique sound.

In the past few decades, the performer has received multiple accolades for his accomplishments, including his band being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but that’s not all: he also became a reality television star.

Ozzy appeared on the hit MTV reality show The Osbournes in the early 2000s alongside his wife and manager, Sharon, and two of their three children, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, and it led to more opportunities on the small screen!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Ozzy’s evolution from rock star to family man.

