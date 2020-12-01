Ozzy Osbourne can pull off any hairstyle! The iconic Black Sabbath crooner rocked his gray hair while hanging out at home with his longtime wife, Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy looked happy and healthy as he ditched his signature dark style and embraced his natural ‘do following a year of health struggles.

“Happy place,” Sharon, 68, captioned a sweet photo with Ozzy, 71, and their dogs via Instagram on Monday, November 30. The Talk host and the “Crazy Train” artist were all smiles as they cuddled on the couch, but it was Ozzy’s awesome hairdo that stole everyone’s attention.

Instagram/SharonOsbourne

“Ozzy looks brilliant,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Sharon’s post, while another echoed, “Loving Ozzy’s hair these days!” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Ozzy’s gray hair is badass!”

Aside from the Prince of Darkness’ eye-catching hairstyle, Ozzy boasted a big grin on his face as he relaxed at home. Considering it’s been a rough few years for the star, between a tragic fall at his home in late 2018 and his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease the following year, fans were relieved to see him in good spirits.

The Grammy Award winner — who tied the knot with Sharon in 1982 — first opened up about his diagnosis with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s during an appearance on Good Morning America in January 2020. At the time, Ozzy revealed he started taking nerve pills and medication to treat his condition.

“I’m no good with secrets,” he explained as he sat alongside his beloved spouse, with whom he shares kids Aimee Osbourne, 37, Kelly Osbourne, 36, and Jack Osbourne, 35. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Sharon added her hubby was diagnosed with the “PRKN2” form of Parkinson’s, which is a “progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement,” per the MayoClinic. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s,” Sharon shared.

Jss Images/BEI/Shutterstock

Fortunately, Ozzy’s prognosis is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination,” the former music executive noted. “But it does affect certain nerves in your body. It’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day.”

The “Ordinary Man” crooner also suffered a devastating fall at his home in November 2018. Looking back on his recovery, which included a major surgery on his neck and spine, Ozzy said 2019 was one of the “worst, longest, most painful, miserable” years of his life.

“When I had the fall, it was pitch black. I went to the bathroom and I fell,” he recalled on GMA. “I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

Even though Ozzy is still dealing with some of his health issues, the Osbournes alum can feel himself getting stronger every day. “I’m good,” he said on The Talk in June. “I’m getting better. I’m getting there … slowly but surely.”

We’re sending our best wishes to Ozzy and Sharon!