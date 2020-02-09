Beautiful! Julia Louis-Dreyfus looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars. The Veep star arrived to the Academy Awards solo rocking a custom Vera Wang gown topped off with a diamond statement necklace.

The breast cancer survivor looked healthier than ever walking into the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 9. This comes after she previously opened up about her battle with the deadly disease.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m glad I got through it, but there’s a part of me that’s still a little frightened, you know?” Julia, 59, told Vanity Fair. “I’m still working it out, to be honest with you.” Julia didn’t know how the world was going to react to her diagnosis once she became public with the news, but she’s happy she’s received a ton of support from her fans.

“In many ways it was very nice to get the support from the outside world,” the Emmy winner explained. “Having said that, I didn’t consider that it would’ve taken on a life of its own, which it did. It’s such a personal thing that I never would have put anything like that out there if I hadn’t had to.”

Julia even remembered filming Veep while undergoing six rounds of chemo. “If I hadn’t had a show that was relying on me, I don’t know that I would have gone so public with it,” the actress previously told Net-a-Porter. “But I had 200 people waiting to go back to work. And I wanted to talk about it in a way that could maybe highlight something important.” And that she did!

Shutterstock

Julia started a very important conversation in the workplace about the importance of universal healthcare. “Universal healthcare was an important issue to me prior to getting this diagnosis, and it certainly is even more so now,” she said.

Throughout all of her ups and downs, Julia still remains stronger than ever — even on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.