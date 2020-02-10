He may not have had a date on his arm for, but that did not stop Brad Pitt from being all smiles on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

The 56-year-old attended the star-studded Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles, California — and of course he impressed us all. The A-lister looked quite classy, as he wore a fantastic tux with a black bow tie. The father-of-six matched it all up with some dark dress shoes.

The actor is looking to win his first Oscar for acting for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — in it he plays a stuntman named Cliff Booth, the righthand man to Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character, Rick Dalton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The mega-star has been sweeping all the accolades during this awards season, and he is expected to wrap it up with yet another gold statue — this time an Oscar. He most recently won a Screen Actors Guild award, making the crowd laugh when he said, “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile,” while giving his acceptance speech. However, don’t expect to find the star on the popular dating app.

“I’m not on it,. I’m not even really sure how it all works. It just sounded funny to me,” Brad told Extra after people wonder if they could truly find him while swiping.

The father-of-six may want to take advantage of being on numerous awards stages, since he has revealed that he will be slowing down when it comes to making movies. “It’ll be fewer and farther in-between [films] for me, just because I have other things I want to do now,” Brad explained to The New York Times. “When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.” He also touched on this in another conversation.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot,” Brad admitted to GQ Australia. “But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game — not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters — I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.”

For now, we can still admire Brad on the red carpet!