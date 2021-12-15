Build Me Up host Orlando Soria dreamed of buying his own house since he was 7 years old. In 2020, he made that dream a reality when he purchased a cabin in the woods in the town of Fish Camp, two miles south of Yosemite National Park. Orlando grew up living in a tiny cabin in Yosemite Falls. The HGTV star’s new home is a tribute to the one that he loved so much growing up.

Orlando began working as an interior designer on Build Me Up in 2020, a show aimed at giving people a fresh start in their homes. He previously worked on HGTV‘s Unspouse My House and Secrets From A Stylist, shows that allowed him to put his impeccable design skills on full display. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando was browsing on Zillow when he came across his future home. Once he purchased the home, he decided to embark on a renovation journey.

“The end goal with this house is to create a large space where my family can gather and be close to Yosemite, to have a physical tie to the place that holds such an important place in each of our hearts,” the television personality wrote in a blog post in November 2020.

The house was built in 1992, and Orlando shared in a September 2020 Instagram post that he viewed the space as a “blank canvas.” In decorating the house, he mixed both the craftsman and Cape Cod styles “to create a traditional home that evokes nostalgia and feels like an heirloom property.” The Get It Together! author decided to name his cabin Londo Lodge.

Orlando began documenting his renovation and design process on Instagram. The rooms in the cabin are massive, with high ceilings and plenty of closet space. He painted some of the walls, got rid of the ‘80s and ‘90s inspired furniture and completely started fresh in the space. The bottom floor of the house has plenty of room to entertain guests and offers a gorgeous view of the snowy surroundings.

He painted the walls of his home gym bright orange before moving in some workout equipment to finish off the room. Most of the carpets in the house were torn up to reveal hardwood floors which he accessorized with some throw rugs. Orlando revamped one of the guest bedrooms by adding a mural of trees and a white light fixture. Every piece of decor in the stunning abode is carefully thought out, even for the holidays.

Just before Christmas in 2021, Orlando had his entire family over to decorate the six Christmas trees sprawled across the home. He also announced plans to put his house on Airbnb to give guests and fans the opportunity to stay in the woods.

