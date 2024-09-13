Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Relationship Timeline

Orlando Bloom certainly isn’t the one that got away! He and fiancée Katy Perry are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples, and the Lord of the Rings star got to gush about Katy in front of a huge crowd at the 2024 VMAs. The “Firework” singer was awarded MTV’s Video Vanguard Award, which was presented to her by Orlando.

“You fell in love with her as Katy Perry, I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson,” the Elizabethtown actor said, using the singer’s real name.

Over the years and with a brief split somewhere in the middle, Katy and Orlando have managed to make their relationship work.