What a moment! Olivia Newton-John couldn’t help but to gush over her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, after watching her debut on Dancing With the Stars Australia.

“I am so proud, I’m so proud and my heart is beating so fast and I’m trying not to cry,” the 71-year-old told host Amanda Keller once her only child’s performance alongside dance partner Gustavo Viglio wrapped up on Sunday, February 9. “She did a wonderful job — just gorgeous, just gorgeous.”

It was clear that the Grease star — who was seated next to her husband John Easterling — was trying her best to hold back the tears. “Can I give her a hug?” the actress asked before embracing the 34-year-old. Wow!

Kcr/Shutterstock

The musician was also quite excited after hitting the stage, as she took to Instagram to share many thanks with her partner. “We did it! @gustavoviglio thank you my brother for never doubting me for a minute. And encouraging me to be the best dancer I can be,” Chloe wrote alongside a snapshot of the night’s performance.

“What a magical night having @therealonj @jamesdriskill @hiitsdeva @therealamazonjohn there to support me. And to the audience and the fans. You made it so special. You made me feel embraced with love. I couldn’t have done it without you. Xoxo Chloe ❤️ round 2!!!!” she added.

Olivia shares Chloe with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi. The pair tied the knot in 1984 before parting ways in 1995. The “Physical” singer has always had a close relationship with her daughter, as not only as she had the best things to say about her, but she even managed to put some things aside to gift to her while she was at an auction to benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre out in Australia.

“I’ve kept a few things. I mean I’ve kept a few things of course for my daughter, and things like that,” Olivia revealed exclusively to Closer Weekly at Julien’s Auctions: Property from the Collection of Olivia Newton-John VIP Reception on October 29. “Things that are very sentimental. But these were clothes, and it’s wonderful they’re going to be moved on and make some money.”

We just love seeing the close bond that these two have!