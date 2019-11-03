Big bucks! The iconic skin-tight pants and black leather jacket that Olivia Newton-John rocked in the 1978 musical Grease was sold for the hefty price of $405,000 at a recent auction — more than doubling the amount it was expected to reel in.

On Saturday, November 2, an unnamed buyer dug deep into their pockets and not only pulled out $243,200 for the jacket, but $162,500 for the pants that the actress, now 71, wore as she sung “You’re the One That I Want” alongside costar John Travolta. The get-up was one among the 500 items that Olivia auctioned off in order to raise funds for her Cancer Wellness & Research Centre out in Australia — the “Physical” singer is currently fighting breast cancer for a third time.

The person that purchased the jacket and pants combo isn’t exactly getting an outfit that is in perfect condition. “I obviously couldn’t zip them up, because the zipper’s broken. So that’s my story, and I did really well,” Olivia exclusively told Closer Weekly on Tuesday, October 29.

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock

While many items were expected to be sold, the Don’t Stop Believin’ author did put some memorabilia aside to hand over to her only child, Chloe, 33. “I’ve kept a few things. I mean I’ve kept a few things of course for my daughter, and things like that,” Olivia explained to Closer. “Things that are very sentimental. But these were clothes, and it’s wonderful they’re going to be moved on and make some money.”

Grease is arguably Olivia’s most well-known role, as the film continues to be beloved by thousands. In fact, she and John will soon be reuniting again for a special event 41 years since the movie was released. “We haven’t done it yet, but it’s going to be fun. We’re going to do it in December. We’re going to have the sing-along,” Olivia revealed recently. “The sing-along movie is going to be shown. We’re going to have a meet and greet beforehand and then a Q and A afterwards.”

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock

It is so great to see just how much Grease has continued to impact all of those who view it. We can’t wait to see what else comes from it!