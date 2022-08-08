An outpouring of love. Celebrities and family members, including John Travolta and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, are reacting to the news of Olivia Newton-John‘s death on Monday, August 8.

The Grease actress, who died at 73 years old after battling breast cancer for 30 years, was a fixture in Hollywood. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” her husband of 14 years, John Easterling, posted on her Facebook account in a statement.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” the statement continued. “In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund ( ).”

Shortly after the tragic news broke, John, 68, who starred along Olivia in Grease, shared an emotional message via Instagram. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” the Danny Zuko actor captioned a throwback photo of Olivia. “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Other A-listers took to John’s post to share their love. Bravo host Andy Cohen commented six red heart emoji, while Mario Lopez commented three red heart emoji.

Julianne Hough, who played Olivia’s role of Sandy in Fox’s 2016 production of Grease Live! shared a series of Instagram photos of the women posing together over the years and wrote in the caption, “Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero. Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first but it was her heart that truly captured mine,” adding, “Forever an icon and legend!” Other stars shared how they were such fans of the singer-actress. Gabrielle Union tweeted, “Grease is my No. 1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent.” Actor Daniel Dae Kim also tweeted, “Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John.” Oscar winner Viola Davis mourned, “Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family … and thank you for creating eternal memories,” while legendary singer Dionne Warwick tweeted, “Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father.” For Chloe’s part, she shared several heartwarming of Olivia over the years without a caption. However, days earlier, she did share a special message. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend,” the model wrote. Gone But Not Forgotten: All of the Celebrities Who Died in 2022 Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. The cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017, when it progressed to stage 4. Even so, the “Summer Nights” singer remained hopeful. “I’m going to live long and healthy. And I think, you know, it’s like … I think when you have the cancer diagnosis, it just makes you more grateful for every day,” Olivia told Closer Weekly in 2019. Whereas when you don’t have something like that, you kind of accept everything as normal. It just makes you more aware and more grateful. So it’s been a blessing in many ways.”

