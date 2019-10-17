What a group! Olivia Newton-John joined longtime pals Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond for a performance of their long-running Las Vegas residency show, “Donny & Marie.” It seems Donny couldn’t have been more thrilled about the Grease star’s attendance considering he took to social media to gush over the fun night.

“It was so nice to see @therealonj and her husband, John Easterling, at our #Vegas show last night,” the 61-year-old hunk wrote alongside a pic of him, Marie, Olivia, 71, and her husband of more than 10 years. “I don’t think there are any nicer people on the planet than Olivia and John.”

Along with his sweet message, Donny wrote, “Safe travels back home my friends, Donny” as he concluded the caption. In the pic, the “Crazy Horses” crooner can be seen beaming with joy.

Fans couldn’t help flood Donny’s comment section with messages for the beloved Hollywood stars. “So much talent, goodness and beautiful people in one photo,” one user gushed. Another echoed, “Wonderful to see Olivia looking so beautiful and so well.” A third chimed in, writing, “Great photo! Everyone looking fabulous!”

As fans of Donny and Marie, 60, know, the superstar siblings have been friends with Olivia for many decades. In fact, Marie opened up about her fearless pal — who is battling breast cancer for the third time — after collaborating on her 2016 album Music Is Medicine. The “Paper Roses” songstress gushed over teaming up with Olivia on the song “Getting Better All the Time” and being able to connect on a deeper level.

“I love duets,” Marie shared with Billboard at the time. “I think sometimes a song can be performed so much better, like the one I did with Olivia. That was a perfect song because we’ve both been through some tough times in life. You can’t really sing that song at 25 or 30, you have to sing it with some road underneath you. It was better because I was singing it with someone who has lived through some legitimately tough things in life. It made me the song even more powerful.”

Considering Donny and Marie’s Las Vegas residency it’s closing its doors on November 16 after 11 incredible years, we’re so happy Olivia and her hubby were able to make it out to a show. We hope they had the best time!