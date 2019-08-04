She’s crossed paths and has worked with some of the most notable people in entertainment history, but Olivia Newton-John almost got to share a stage with another Hollywood heavyweight: Frank Sinatra — however, she passed on the opportunity for a very important reason.

The 70-year-old recently sat-down with Fox News and discussed why she didn’t accept the offer to go on tour with the swing era legend before he passed. “My daughter was pretty newly born. I just didn’t feel right going on tour. I was in that very early breastfeeding stage,” the actress told the outlet. “I really wanted to experience going on tour with Sinatra of all people. It would have certainly been so extraordinary.”

“I would have loved to have sung a duet with him,” the Xanadu star continued. “I was very flattered, of course. But my daughter was more important. That’s why I didn’t do it. And I know I made the right decision.”

Olivia’s daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, now 33, is the only child she had — she shares it with her first husband, actor Matt Lattanzi. The pair tied the knot in 1984 before calling it quits in 1995. It would take some time for the singer to say I do again, but it occurred in 2008 with her current husband, John Easterling. Her family has also been quite important to the Grease costar who is battling breast cancer for a third time.

“Of course, I had my moments, and my tears and all that, but I have a wonderful husband who supports me through those things,” Olivia once told People. “I’m feeling good, just getting stronger.” And while she is going through major obstacles at the moment, the dancer is staying positive.

“I think the thing I keep relearning is gratitude and just to relax. Life is not to be rushed through, it’s to be savored and be grateful,” Olivia exclusively told Closer Weekly. Olivia added that she is spending lots of time with her family and beloved animals as of late. “So I’m really, really, happy — I’m maybe at my happiest right now.” So incredible!