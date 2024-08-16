'Nothing's Going to Stop' Woody Harrelson From Winning Oscar

Woody Harrelson has had a stellar Hollywood career that’s the envy of many, but he’s secretly tormented by his failure to land an Oscar – and a source close to the situation exclusively tells Closer that his ‘nearly man’ status eats away at him to the same degree as it haunts Tom Cruise.

“Woody is trying to make the most of his sixties and since the pandemic ended,” the insider explains.

“His trademark has been his longevity. Not a lot of actors can say they’ve been Oscar nominated in three consecutive decades, but Woody can, and he’s determined to convert a potential fourth nomination in the 2020’s into a win.”

Woody, 63, first got his start on Cheers as bartender Woody Boyd. Unlike many comedic actors of the time who were stuck rotating through television series, the Cowboy Way actor made the leap to film with a starring role in the 1992 comedy White Men Can’t Jump, alongside Wesley Snipes.

Since, he’s landed hit after hit, especially after coming into his own as a dramatic actor in Natural Born Killers a few years after transitioning to the big screen.

Now, after being nominated for Best Actor for The People vs. Larry Flint and Best Supporting Actor twice for Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and losing out on all three, the True Detective star wants that final film feather in his cap.

“He is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood with an awesome box office track record, but he still feels under-appreciated,” the source says, referencing how close the actor came to finally landing an Academy Award.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

“Because he hasn’t lived in Los Angeles full time in thirty years,” the insider continues, “he still feels like an outsider and an underdog.”

Even though movies with the Zombieland actor have raked in over $2 billion with him in a leading role throughout his career, Woody’s decided big-name blockbusters may not be the avenue to Academy acceptance. He also isn’t the only Hollywood A-lister to generate huge figures for the studios only to be left Oscar-less by his peers.

Tom Cruise has brought in a mind-blowing $12 billion over the course of his multi-decade career but has only gotten the Oscar nod, never the Oscar, despite four nominations over the years.

Instead of looking at peers like Tom, 62, for career guidance, Woody is taking a page out of his close friend, True Detective costar and oft-collaborator Matthew McConaughey’s book, who picked up an Academy Award for portraying AIDS patient and activist Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers’ Club back in 2014, and is becoming more selective regarding the roles he picks.

According to the source, Woody is “being incredibly discerning and picky about what jobs he takes has been the priority for him, as opposed to racking up big paydays and getting in sequels and franchise films.”

“He knows that it’s time to get serious and focus on landing one more great movie,” the source continues, “and he’s seen his close friends like Matthew McConaughey do exactly that, to tremendous effect.”

“Now it’s his turn and, at least according to Woody and his team, nothing’s going to stop him.”