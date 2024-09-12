Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, is picking up the pieces of her life after her split from Artem Chigvintsev.

Artem, 42, was arrested on August 29 on a felony domestic violence charge and booked in Napa County Jail after an incident in Napa Valley, California. He was later released on a $25,000 bail.

Nearly two weeks after the incident, Nikki, 40, filed for divorce in Napa Valley on Wednesday, September 11, Closer confirmed. Mere hours prior to the filing, reports circulated that Nikki had hired a divorce lawyer.

“She’s devastated by what happened,” an insider told Life & Style ahead of the divorce filing. “Her whole world changed in an instant.”

After the arrest, Nikki broke her silence in a statement via her rep. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” her rep told Life & Style.

At the time of Artem’s arrest, it was not immediately made clear who else was involved in the incident. According to California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), “PC makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Artem and Nikki are parents to son Matteo, whom they welcomed in July 2020. The WWE star and the Dancing With the Stars pro got married in August 2022. They celebrated one year of marriage in August 2023, and both acknowledged their two-year anniversary on Instagram just days before his arrest last month.

In her anniversary post, Nikki posted an Instagram Reel featuring part of Elvis Presley’s song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as clips of her and Artem played to the music.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem,” she captioned the August 26 post. “Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

He also posted a tribute to Nikki on his page, writing, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything.”

Nikki posted that she had gotten a facial in Napa Valley hours ahead of Artem’s arrest. A recording of Artem’s 911 call was later obtained by TMZ. The dispatcher said that the call “initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party],” per the outlet.

Days after Artem’s arrest, Nikki went back to work, appearing at Netflix’s Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef on September 2. The Total Divas alum cohosted the event, and was not wearing her wedding ring during the appearance.

When she was introduced at the Las Vegas event by Rob Riggle, a member of the audience shouted, “Love you, Nikki.” She responded, “Oh, I love you too.” Nikki went on to tell the crowd that she was “so happy” to be there.