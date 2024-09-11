Nikki Bella Files for Divorce From DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage, Closer can confirm.

The former WWE pro, 40, filed the paperwork on Wednesday, September 11, in Napa Valley, California. The filing came two weeks after Artem was arrested in Napa Valley on August 29 and booked in Napa County Jail for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was released on a $25,000 bail.

At the time of his arrest, it was not immediately made clear if Nikki was involved in the incident. However, according to California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), “PC makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.”

“When it comes to felony domestic violence, it’s not based on hearsay. The deputies saw something that is apparent,” Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Henry Wofford said in a statement after the arrest. “I’m not telling you this is what happened in this particular case, but sometimes there would be evidence of blood, sometimes scratches, sometimes it’s bruises — it’s something visible where the deputies said, ‘OK, we’re making this arrest.”’

A recording of the 911 call made by Artem, 42, during the incident was later released by TMZ. In the call, Artem alleged that Nikki threw shoes at him, per the outlet. The dispatcher could be heard saying that the caller “initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party].”

“There is a child on scene. Medical en route,” the dispatcher said. Artem is scheduled to appear at an arraignment on November 4. He shares one child with Nikki, son Matteo, who was born in July 2020.

Nikki spoke out in a statement via her rep after the incident.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for the Total Divas star told Us Weekly at the time.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Hours prior to her filing, it was widely reported that Nikki had obtained a divorce lawyer. She also was spotted out without her wedding ring while hosting Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, which streamed on Netflix, on September 2.

“Friends are telling Nikki she married a monster,” a source told Life & Style shortly before confirming Nikki’s filing. “And she wants out.”

Prior to Artem’s arrest, he and Nikki celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary by paying tribute to each other on Instagram. She posted a video with lyrics to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in her caption.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” Nikki captioned her post. “Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”