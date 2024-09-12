Nikki Bella Demands Physical Custody of Son in Artem Divorce

Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella), asked for legal and physical custody of son Matteo when she filed for divorce from husband Artem Chigvintsev on Wednesday, September 11.

The former WWE pro wrestler, 40, is willing to consider giving the Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, visitation rights with Matteo, 4, TMZ reported on Thursday, September 12.

The outlet added that Nikki cited their date of separation as August 29, the same day Artem was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail in California on a felony domestic violence charge. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of their two-year marriage.

Artem was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which is a specific code that “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

While Nikki hasn’t been publicly identified as the victim by either herself or law enforcement, the Total Bellas alum broke her silence the day after Artem’s arrest.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” her spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly on August 30.

The Barmageddon host was spotted for the first time since Artem’s arrest on August 31, not wearing her wedding ring as she boarded a private plane in Oakland, California, with Matteo.

The arrest unfolded after a call was made to 911 for a “medical emergency” on August 29 around 8:30 a.m. Artem reportedly made the call himself, although he later canceled the request before paramedics arrived at the scene, TMZ reported.

The Russia native was detained upon the police’s arrival. A Napa County Sheriff’s Department representative told the outlet that the victim had “injuries.” However, he requested that the matter remain in “total confidentiality.”

Authorities arrived an hour after Artem made the request that they no longer come. Upon their arrival, the cops saw visible injuries on the alleged victim. Artem was then arrested for felony corporal injury to a spouse, according to the outlet.

After being arrested and taken to jail, Artem’s bail was set for $25,000 and he was released later in the day. He’s scheduled to appear at an arraignment on November 4.

Nikki and Artem had professed their love for each other three days before his arrest when celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

The Total Divas alum said lyrics to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” were “our love story,” in an August 26 Instagram post showing videos from their August 26, 2022, wedding in Paris, France.

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” Nikki wrote in the caption. “Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”

Artem shared photos from their wedding day in his post while writing, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

Nikki and Artem met while paired as partners on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. At the time, she was engaged to longtime love John Cena. The WWE Hall of Famers called off their wedding and romance in April 2018, although they briefly reunited a few months later before going their separate ways in August 2018.

By the end of 2018, Nikki and Artem had been linked as a couple. He popped the question in France one year later in November 2019. The pair welcomed Matteo in July 2020.