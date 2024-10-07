Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Drama Explained: How They Went From ‘DWTS’ to Divorce

Things got ugly between Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) and Artem Chigvintsev after the Russian dancer was arrested for domestic violence in August 2024.

The couple, who met in 2017 when they were paired together on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, reconnected following Nikki’s split from John Cena in 2018 and were engaged in November 2019.

They eventually welcomed son Matteo in July 2020 before they tied the knot in August 2022. However, things went downhill just two years later.