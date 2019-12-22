Just in time for the holidays! Nicole Kidman was quite excited to reunite with her husband Keith Urban at an airport in Sydney, Australia.

The famous couple, both 52, were spotted on Sunday, December 22, as the Oscar winner landed in her man’s native country to spend the rest of the Christmas season with him and the two daughters they share — Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8. Nicole was of course all smiles as she met up with her love at the gate.

The pair tied the knot in 2006, and while they keep their private lives away from the spotlight as best as they can, they have touched on their strong relationship in the past. In fact, the Bombshell actress once revealed the moment she knew she was crazy in love with Keith. “It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5:00 a.m. on my stoop in NY,” Nicole recalled to People in an interview. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

However, it was not until the country star took the A-lister to Woodstock, NY, on a motorbike for a vacation that really dropped her jaw. “It was pretty intense,” Nicole said of the getaway to the site of the famous 1969 music festival. [He is] “my kind of guy.”

“I believed by that point he was the love of my life,” Nicole told the outlet. “Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.'”

The singer has also gushed about the Hollywood star in the past. While speaking to Australia’s Today show, he said, “Like any strong relationship, there’s that simpatico, je ne sais quoi,” according to the Daily Mail. “It always is. I can’t define it.”

Keith added that Nicole is “beyond” supportive of their marriage and his career. It is always great to hear just how close these two truly are!

