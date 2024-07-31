Nicole Kidman Misses Run-In With Ex-Husband Tom Cruise at Olympics

Nicole Kidman avoided bumping into ex-husband Tom Cruise at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The former couple have both been attending events in the City of Love to show support for the athletes at the summer sporting event.

Tom, 62, was seen in a photo with Today cohost Hoda Kotb after the opening ceremonies on July 26. The following day, he attended the Women’s Gymnastics Qualifiers Round along with a slew of other celebrities, including Lady Gaga, John Legend and Ariana Grande, to cheer on Team U.S.A.

“It’s awesome,” the Mission Impossible actor told Reuters during the appearance. “Great stories, great athletes. It’s incredible what they do.”

Tom cheered on Simone Biles as he was photographed in the stans. While the Top Gun star enjoyed himself at the event, Nicole, 57, seemed to be having a great time at the Women’s Street Final Skateboarding event as she rooted on Australian skater Chloe Covell on July 28. The Expats actress was in attendance with her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday and Faith.

On July 30, the family of four sat in the crowd at the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final. They exchanged smiles while watching the gymnasts take the floor.

Tom and Nicole’s appearances at the Paris Olympics came just a few days after she made rare comments about their marriage and working together on Stanley Kubrick’s 1998 film Eyes Wide Shut. She recalled memories from filming one scene in particular with her then-husband, whom she was married to from 1990 to 2001.

“It was the scene with Tom and I where I start by smoking the spliff in bed and where I laugh and deliver the long monologue,” Nicole said in a July 16 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “That took many weeks. A lot of that was rehearsing in the bedroom and then him not liking what we’d done. So we ended up reworking it, constructing it as we went along. There was no need to rush. Stanley would never go over budget. What he bought was time.”

When asked if Nicole felt like Kubrick modeled her and Tom’s characters after their real-life marriage, the Being the Ricardos actress had an interesting answer.

“I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in. He’d ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling,” she explained. “I do remember him saying, ‘Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it’s a triangle.’ Because one person could feel ganged up on. But he was aware of that and knew how to manage us.”

During their marriage, Tom and Nicole adopted kids Isabella and Connor. He went on to marry Katie Holmes in 2006 and she went on to marry Keith, 56, that same year. Tom and Katie divorced in 2012.

Most recently, Tom was linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. In March 2024, it was reported that the split.

“They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.