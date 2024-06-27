Nicole Kidman Makes Rare Public Appearance With Daughter Sunday

Nicole Kidman and daughter Sunday Rose were twinning for a rare outing during Paris Fashion Week! The fashionable duo wore matching outfits while attending Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Wednesday, June 26.

Nicole, 57, and Sunday, 15, were joined by Naomi Watts and her child Kai in the front row at the fashion event. The Being the Ricardos actress wore a long mermaid-style gown with a mock neck to the show, which featured a beautiful shimmery fabric. Her mini-me opted for a short black dress with black tights and black heels for the outing.

The mother-daughter duo looked identical in photos and videos snapped inside of the event, totally rocking their chic ensembles in the sea of A-listers. Nicole waved and blew kisses to onlookers while entering and exiting the fashion show. It’s obvious they had a great time at the show-stopping fashion extravaganza.

Nicole is also a mom to her youngest daughter, Faith Margaret, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban. She recently gushed over spending time with her daughters at home when she’s not working on her next big project.

“I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite,” the Expats actress told Elle in March. “I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images

And while she is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood, Nicole prefers to be at home with her family whenever possible.

“There’s no doubt that Nicole is a movie star, but given all of her success, she’s surprisingly down-to-earth,” an insider told Closer in April. “That’s where she’s happiest. As soon as she’s home from filming on location, she feels like she can relax and breathe easier.”

Nicole’s kids are also famously into watching some of her films and TV shows. In fact, Sunday was the one who influenced her to get a jumpstart on Big Little Lies season 3.

“My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘OK, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” she said. “She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’”

Sunday hopes to be a director one day just like her mom and is very dedicated to learning the craft.

“She has a very good understanding of things, and life, so she was hand-held through it,” Nicole told Vogue Australia in January. “And she was like, ‘No. There’s no more discussion. The third series has to happen … I’m sick of the talk. Sick of circling it. Just get it done.’”

Nicole is proud of Sunday and Faith and has been loving her life with her family by her side, as they are her biggest motivators and supporters.

“I’ve been on these quite intense journeys with these women recently, which has been fantastic,” the Oscar winner said. “And I feel very safe with them. I have a very close relationship with my sister and my daughters and my nieces and my mother and my aunts. I’m very, very comfortable with sharing everything with them and hearing the way they see things and their perspective … It’s a very, very powerful place of protection for me with women.”