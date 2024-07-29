Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were joined by two very special guests at the 2024 Paris Olympics — their daughters, Sunday and Faith!

The family attended the Women’s Street Final skateboarding event to support 14-year-old Australian skater Chloe Covell on Sunday, July 28. The athlete was looking to become Australia’s youngest gold medallist during the event.

Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, looked just like their famous mom in photos captured during the competition. They cheered and waved their hands in the air as they watched the athletes take the floor, immersed in the experience.

Coco Yoshizawa of Japan ended up scoring the gold medal, while Liz Akama of Japan brought home silver. Bronze went to Rayssa Leal from Brazil.

In one photo, it appeared that Faith was crying, taking a tissue and wiping tears from her eyes. She lifted up her sunglasses for a couple of moments while wiping away the tears. Nicole, 57, appeared to comfort her daughter as they continued to watch the final skaters.

During the rare family outing, Nicole went with a baseball cap and sunglasses to complete her chic look, which consisted of a white button-down shirt and black blazer. Keith, 56, opted for a printed short-sleeve button-down shirt and sunglasses, with his tattoos on full display. Both of the girls wore black tops and sunglasses.

Nicole and Keith’s outing with their kids at the Olympics came just a few months after she made a sweet comment about raising teenagers.

“I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite,” the Expats actress told Elle in March 2024. “I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much.”

She also discussed how Sunday motivated her to get to work on a new season of Big Little Lies, which fans have long been waiting for.

“My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘OK, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” the Oscar winner revealed. “She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’”

“There’s the richness of the storylines, which we’d always discussed, but it needed time because there’s actual unbelievable depth to the next chapter of these women’s lives and their children’s lives — because children grow up, and that’s kind of fascinating,” Nicole added.

In October 2018, Nicole revealed that her daughters both appeared as extras in season 2 of Big Little Lies.

“They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I’ve never told anyone, and I’m not being a big mouth,” the doting mom shared with host Ellen DeGeneres during an episode of her talk show.

This wasn’t the first time Nicole has been spotted in Paris recently. In June, Sunday joined her mom at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris. They sat in the front row with Naomi Watts and her child Kai, all dressed to impress in the perfect summer outfits.