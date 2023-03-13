Cute couple alert! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet during the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12.

The actress, 55, passionately kissed the country music singer, 55, as cameras flashed at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. They could also be seen holding hands and smiling at each other affectionately.

The A-list couple never misses a chance to flaunt their love publicly — and fans can’t get enough. They’ve been together for nearly two decades, and their romance started when Nicole had a “crush” on Keith after they met in 2005.

“I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me,” the Northman actress revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. “It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months.”

However, Keith later said he thought Nicole was “way out of [my] league” when they first crossed paths.

“I might have a wild imagination of possibilities in life, obviously, but not in a million years did I think that somebody like that would be interested in me. At all,” the “One Too Many” artist said on the Australian show Interview in 2018.

He explained why it took him so long to call his now-wife after a friend passed along her phone number. “I kept looking at it thinking, ‘If I call this number, she’s going to answer. I don’t know what (to) say,’” he said, admitting he was frozen over the decision. “I wasn’t in a very healthy place in my life. I’d never have thought she’d see anything in a guy like me.”

These days, Nicole and Keith, who wed in 2006, share two daughters — Sunday, who was born in 2008, and Faith, who was born in 2010. The Being the Ricardos actress also shares two adult kids, daughter Isabella and son Connor, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Bombshell actress adores being a mom and revealed she would have had many (many) more kids with Keith if they would’ve gotten together sooner in life.

“We go, ‘Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could’ve had 10 of them!'” she told People in 2019. “But Keith says, ‘Stop the wanting mind.’ It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given.”