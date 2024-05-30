Nicole Kidman appeared in the steamy trailer for her new Netflix film, A Family Affair, with Zac Efron, after making a playful remark about kissing her costars.

The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, May 29, is full of spicy moments between Nicole, 56, and Zac, 36. She portrays single mom Brooke, the mother of Zara Ford, played by Joey King. Zara works for actor Chris Cole, played by Zac, who begins a flirty romance with Brooke.

“I am starting to feel things that I never thought I would feel again, not since your father died,” Brooke tells her daughter in the trailer, to which Zara replies, “No! You did not just say that!”

Nicole and Zac worked together before in 2012’s The Paperboy. They will also be sharing the screen again in The Butler, set to release next year. The High School Musical star admitted he faced some jitters before working on the films with Nicole.

“I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring and wonderful to spend time with,” he told People, adding that their romantic chemistry in this new movie is “seamless, natural and fun.”

The trailer dropped just after Nicole was featured in a roundtable with other drama actresses for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she discussed kissing her former costars. The conversation began with the group talking about Anne Hathaway’s recent comments about making out with her costars.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it,” Anne told V Magazine last month. “I was told, ‘We have ten guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

When asked her thoughts on the matter, Nicole replied, “To be excited to make out with someone? I think maybe secretly I’ve been excited.”

Nicole has been happily married to husband Keith Urban since 2006. Together, they share daughters Sunday and Faith. Just recently, she gushed over her family and watching her daughters grow.

“I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite,” she told Elle last month. “I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much.”