Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s son Connor has grown up into quite the interesting young man. Once an aspiring DJ, he’s now a sport fisherman and a grilling enthusiast who has started his own Instagram page devoted to his work with meats. We’ve got photos of the talented cook.

Now 26-year-old, Connor has settled in to what he loves doing the most. He started an Instagram page in March 2021 called Connor’s Meatshack. He shares photos, videos and tutorials on how to cook meats on charcoal, flat and smoker grills. He uses Wagyu, brisket, steaks, burgers, chicken and ribs in the mouth watering posts.

Connor has worked for the last several years as a fisherman, based out of Clearwater, Florida. He’s seen in numerous Instagram posts with his trophy-level catches, including Yellowfin tuna and king fish during fishing trips to Costa Rica. In his home waters on the Gulf of Mexico, Connor shares photos catching red snapper and other fish native to the waters.

Photo Courtesy of Connor Cruise/Instagram

While working as a fisherman, Connor grew in a heavy, scraggly beard that was seen in his photos. On June 8, 2021, he shaved it off and showed off a neatly shaven face for the first time in several years. In an Instagram Story, he wrote, “New face, who dis” next to the snapshot. It showed Connor with a slim goatee and trimmed hair along his jawline. He even got a new buzzcut, shaving his curly hair and looking so fresh!

Tom, 58, and Nicole, 53, married in 1990 and were one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples until their 2001 split. They adopted Connor Antony Cruise in 1995, giving him the middle name of Nicole’s beloved father. He was 4 months old at the time he joined the family, which already included daughter Isabella, who was adopted in 1992.

Connor tried his hand at acting when he was a youth. He played the younger version of Will Smith‘s character Ben Thomas in the 2008 film Seven Pounds. He was seen on the big screen again in 2012’s action-thriller Red Dawn, playing the part of Daryl Jenkins.

Before finding his passion in fishing and grilling, Connor pursued a career in music. He worked the deejay booth at the third Nick HALO awards in Los Angeles in 2011, spinning for the event chaired by Nick Cannon where he honored teens from around the nation for their charity work. Known as “DJ C-Squared,” Connor ended up touring the world performing gigs, as he explained in a video interview with @gotowhitney following a gig at Atlantic City nightclub Harrah’s The Pool After Dark to celebrate his 21st birthday.

After touring the world spinning records, Connor is now more happy flipping meats on the grill and landing impressive fishing catches.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Connor Cruise today.