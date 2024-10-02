Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughter Walks Paris Runway [Photos]

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Daughter Sunday Walks Runway at Paris Fashion Week: See Photos!
Fashion is a passion for the Kidman-Urban crew! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s eldest daughter, Sunday, made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 1.
The young fashionista took part in Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2025 show, which also featured Willem Dafoe and Hilary Swank. Photos from the event prove that Sunday has what it takes to be a top model some day!
Conversation
