Nicole Eggert shared an update on her health after getting diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer last year.

“I am good,” the Baywatch alum told People at the Monday, August 26, premiere of the new docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun. “I am in sort of a gray area and I finished my treatment, waiting for more imaging and hopefully maybe surgery.”

Nicole explained that “there’s a lot of waiting” for next steps in her cancer journey.

“But the gray area is the hardest because you don’t know what’s happening and you’re just, when I’m doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive,” the Charles in Charge actress said.

She revealed that she turned to meditation to help ease her mind while she waits, as well as spending time with her daughters Dilyn and Keegan.

“I mean, they kept me on my toes,” Nicole told the outlet of her kids. “My 13-year-old didn’t give me any special treatment. It was still like, ‘Mom, give me that, let’s go here, let’s do that.’”

Nicole received her cancer diagnosis in December 2023 and publicly announced the news one month later. She explained that she found a lump in her breast during a self exam and experienced a 25 pound weight gain, leading her to consult with doctors.

“It really was throbbing and hurting,” she told People. “I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn’t get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

The Holiday Switch actress expressed that her “biggest fear” was the thought of her kids not having a mom.

“[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I’m the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing,” she said. “It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody.”

In March 2024, Nicole shared a video on Instagram documenting her shaving her head with Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right” playing in the background.

“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are – Madeleine Eames,” the caption of the video said.

Nicole is a producer on After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, opening up about how working on the project has helped her through this difficult period in her life.

“Having a young daughter and having this project has been a great motivation for me to not just sit and think about my health and my wellbeing. It’s giving me purpose,” she said. “It’s keeping me driven every day. I think the timing of life is always for a reason. It’s been a great distraction, and my daughters kept me on my toes.”

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun premieres on August 28 on Hulu.