Actor Nicolas Cage never expected to welcome three kids with three different women throughout his Hollywood career.

“Yeah, I have two older boys. They’re all different experiences. Each one has a different mother,” he told The New Yorker of parenthood on Monday, July 8. “It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married—that I would have three different children with three different moms — but nonetheless that’s what’s happened. So, every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention.”

Nicolas, 60, welcomed his first child, son Weston Cage Coppola, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton in 1990. His second child, son Kal-El Coppola, arrived in 2005 during his marriage to his third wife, Alice Kim.

The Longlegs actor married his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, in February 2021 in a “very small and intimate wedding” in Las Vegas. In January 2022, it was announced that the pair were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, was born in August 2022.

“This is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive,” he said of having a daughter.

When asked what he is currently reading and watching, Nicolas revealed that parenting his little one keeps him rather busy.

“Well, the reading is not where it should be. I’ve been very immersed in raising my daughter,” the Academy Award winner shared.

“So sleep is gone, and really what I’m trying to do is read my dialogue and memorize it,” Nicolas said. “But the books that I gravitate toward are more books that I feel I know what I’m getting in terms of the translation, or there is no translation.”

Nicolas previously opened up about being a girl dad after filming the Western The Old Way.

“It’s interesting, because I had never had a daughter until now. And when I was filming the movie, I was with my wife and it just magically happened after the movie was over that she gave birth to our daughter. It’s a new adventure,” Nicolas told Entertainment Tonight in January 2023.

“I had experiences raising my boys, but my interest in the movie was just that – I like the Paper Moon movie, and I like the idea of family drama, and in this case, it’s about two people, a family of a father and a daughter and they are social misfits,” he explained.

Fatherhood has always been important to the star, who once revealed he turned down roles in major franchises to spend time with his family.

“First and foremost … there’s no version of Nick Cage in reality that doesn’t want to spend time with his children,” he told People in April 2022. “There’s no version of Nick Cage that didn’t put family first over career. I turned down Lord of the Rings and I turned down Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a fact.”