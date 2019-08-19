Moving towards the end of summer is always a bummer, but one silver lining on that particular cloud is that we’re getting closer to the new television series and therefore brand new comedies and dramas from the networks. There will be old friends like Rob Lowe, Cobie Smulders, Kim Cattrall, Jimmy Smits, Fran Drescher and Patricia Heaton, mysteries to be solved on Nancy Drew and Lincoln (based on the Bone Collector books); spinoffs such as Katy Keene (from Riverdale) and FBI: Most Wanted (from — but you already guessed — FBI); and a prequel in the form of Mixed-ish (providing some background for Black-ish).

Humanity’s in danger (what else is new?) from demonic forces in Evil and Emergence, artificial intelligence run amok (neXt) and serial killers (Prodigal Son), with a superhero doing her best to save us all in the form of Batwoman. From comedies to dramas, sci-fi to horror, there is going to be a lot to choose from.

